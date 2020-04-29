‘Lunch on Your Couch’ to provide virtual concerts in advance of ‘Lunch on the Square’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Downtown Improvement District is kicking off the summer fun a little earlier this year with Lunch on Your Couch, a weekly series of FaceBook Live concerts and restaurant giveaways.

In an effort to support some of the musicians that make many events possible, you can watch a Facebook live concert every Thursday in May from noon -1 p.m. from some of your local Fort Wayne favorites. The Downtown Improvement District will be providing a performer stipend and there will be a virtual “tip jar” link will be available to support each of the local artists that will be performing for the series.

Each week, one lucky viewer will be chosen to win a downtown restaurant give away.

“We all miss being able to dine-in Downtown, so we’re bringing our loyal Downtown performers to you. Until Lunch on the Square starts up, we hope that you’ll grab a take-out order from one of your favorite Downtown restaurants or even just a homemade PB&J, settle in to your couch and enjoy a virtual concert, live from the home of the performer,” said D.I.D. President, Michael Galbraith.

2020 Lunch on Your Couch Schedule :

May 7 Jon Durnell

May 14 Mike Conley

May 21 Sunny Taylor

May 28 Joe Justice