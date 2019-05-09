Lunch on the Square returns to Freimann Square

Live music and food trucks are filling Freimann Square during summer lunch hours. Lunch on the Square, an annual downtown tradition, brings weekly concerts and local food to enjoy during lunchtime.

The Downtown Improvement District said it was brought back to Freimann Square after popular demand. Lunch on the Square happens every Thursday in June, July and August from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. There will not be an event on Independence Day.

Lunch on the Square kicked off on June 6. See the schedule of music acts below.