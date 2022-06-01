FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Lunch on the Square returns to downtown Fort Wayne this Thursday, June 2, for its 14th season.

Lunch on the Square takes place at Freimann Square every Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., in June, July, and August. It features 13 different food options and live musical entertainment.

On Thursday, August 25, Barnes & Thornburg LLP will present a check for the total amount raised. This year’s recipient is the Growing Lives Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on “empowering, educating, and uplifting students for a brighter future.”

All events are open to the public.

For parking information, please go to DowntownFortWayne.com or text ‘PARK’ to 46862.

In 2021, Lunch on the Square brought an average attendance of 1,200 people to Freimann Square each Thursday over the 13-week series.

For more information and a complete list of scheduled performances, please go to LunchOnTheSquare.com.