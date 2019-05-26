Lunch on the Square gets ready for another year

Live music, a great view of downtown, and food from local vendors is what Lunch on the Square is all about.

The annual series by the Downtown Improvement District starts June 6th!

Every Thursday from June to August you can head to Freimann Square to enjoy downtown eateries and live music.

There’s no cost to join in on the fun, except what you buy for lunch at a restaurant or food trucks. While enjoying your food, artists will be playing between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lunch on the Square is open to everyone, of all ages. The event is presented by Luther Health Network.

For more information, click here.

