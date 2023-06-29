FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s popular Thursday afternoon lunch series, Lunch on the Square, has been canceled Thursday, June 29.

Events and Programming Manager for Downtown Fort Wayne, Rick Zolman, told WANE 15 Thursday morning that the cancellation is in response to the Air Quality Alert issued by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

Already Thursday, the air quality has fluctuated between the “unhealthy” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories.

Like a big portion of the country, Indiana has seen days of hazy, unhealthy conditions due to smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting into the United States.

Lunch on the Square will return Thursday, July 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Freimann Square in downtown Fort Wayne.