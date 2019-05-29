Lunch Lady celebrates 49 years at Homestead High School

Shirley Foltz has worked as a lunch lady in the Homestead High School cafeteria for 49 years. As she begins her retirement, the students and faculty celebrated her Wednesday.

When asked how celebrating 49 years of work made her feel, her answer was “old.”

Foltz said this job has meant a lot to her, and the students have grown to feel like family over the years.

“When my husband died it brought me out of the blues, to be able to come and talk to all these kids.” Foltz said.

For Shirley, her job is much more than just serving a meal. The legacy she will leave will be that we should all be there for each other.

“It’s not just having lunch they need somebody to talk to, and I was there. I know we’d both be blue sometimes but we’d help each other. Even the bad kids aren’t bad kids they just need somebody to talk to, and they need a little help from somebody.” Foltz said.

The 80-year-old has Parkinson’s Disease and says during retirement she will focus on her health. She is looking forward to relaxing, and also playing with her rescue puppy. She will be greatly missed at Homestead High School.