MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour.

The concert is at Spangler Farm and is set to draw thousands of fans.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says because of all the people in town, there will be road closures and cell service may be limited.

Triple T’s Bar manager Julie Simpson said Luke Bryan has performed in town multiple times and it boosts business in their small town.

“I’m probably going to get in an hour, hour and a half early just to make sure I have plenty of beer cold, plenty of beer stocked. We are going to be lowering our beer prices tomorrow,” Simpson said.

Simpson said it’s a good place to pre-game before the show.

“Oh everybody welcomes everybody,” Simpson said.

Tom O’Shaughnessey is one of those who everyone knows at Triple T’s. He is going to the show Thursday night.

“My wife and I are going to take the grandkids. Six of the grandkids tomorrow night and boy I can’t even name a song of his,” O’Shaughnessey said.

Despite not being able to name a song of his, this will be his third time going. What he does know is that Luke Bryan draws a lot of people to this small town.

“If you live in Monroeville, there’s like three cars a day and then when you get three thousand cars or five thousand cars, it’s a mess,” O’Shaughnessey said.

Simpson says Luke Bryan draws people from across the region.

“The Fort Wayne area to Van Wert,” Simpson said.

The concert kicks of at 5:00 p.m. Thursday night and tickets are still available. Tickets range from about $20 to $200.