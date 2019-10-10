Luers grad and pro linebacker Jaylon Smith opening cryotherapy location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Bishop Luers linebacker is opening a franchise cryotherapy location in Fort Wayne next year.

iCRYO, one of the largest cryotherapy franchises in the U.S., is partnering with Jaylon Smith to expand into new markets, including Smith’s hometown. Smith played for Notre Dame and was selected 34th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys where he recently signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension.

Smith will open a Frisco, Texas location alongside Fort Wayne in 2020, iCRYO announced Wednesday. These will be the first of four new locations, including a location opening in Indianapolis at a later date.

iCRYO offers multiple cryotherapy treatments, facials, compression therapy, and a host of other health- and performance-related services.