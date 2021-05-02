Lucky Duck Consignment Sale pop-up event resells children’s items for an affordable price

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lucky Duck Consignment Sale hosted a shopping event at Coliseum Stadium on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lucky Duck is a bi-annual pop-up event – one in the fall/winter and another in the spring/summer – that resells gently used children’s items for affordable prices. Children’s products, including clothes, toys, shoes, decor, and equipment were available.

Karen Brant, owner of Lucky Duck, said that the idea started when she realized how quickly children outgrow their clothes and toys and how costly it can be to buy new things, “there are many items you’ll get for your kids, or you’ll shop for your kids. Your kids will last in them for a week or two, and then they grow out so fast. So this is a great way to make that money back, and then it helps another person trying to get something for a great deal.”

Brant said that anything that isn’t resold is given to the Portland Rescue Mission that redistributes the items to people in need in the community.