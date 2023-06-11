AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale, a bi-annual sale for mothers and expecting moms, is moving from Fort Wayne to Auburn.

The sale has long been held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The upcoming fall sale will be held at Kruse Plaza, according to a post on the Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale Facebook page.

The post boasts a way to save money, as there will be no charge for parking or Ticketmaster fees associated with pre-sale tickets for the sale at Kruse Plaza. They said a new ticket service will have a “minimal fee.”

An additional comment on the post from the Lucky Duck account added an additional reason for the move.

The comment reads: “We know this move won’t make everyone happy. However, the coliseum kept raising our rent… and they were going to do it again in 2024. Which means we would have had to raise the consignor fee. And we DID NOT want to do that. So it made sense to start looking… and it’s hard to find a location large enough to accommodate our needs!”

The fall sale at Kruse Plaza is set for October 5 through October 8, 2023. Consignor registration opens June 30 at 9:00 a.m.