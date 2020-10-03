Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale happening this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale will be taking place this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“We are so excited that our sale is happening amidst all the craziness in the world right now!” says sale owner and founder, Karen Brandt. “We know the sale is a huge benefit to our community and shoppers look forward to it each season!”

Items for sale include: clothes (newborn through teen, plus, women’s and maternity), sell, shoes, bikes, books, strollers, high chairs, toys, games, baby gear, Halloween costumes and more.

Around 300 families are said to participate in the sale by bringing items to sell. Each of the 55,000 items are individually priced, with a barcoded tag, according to the press release.

“It’s set up just like a store,” Brandt says. “The only difference is the items are slightly used, but in excellent condition and are super affordable.”

On Thursday, area teachers received a special ‘Teacher Presale.’

“We really wanted to do something, amidst this pandemic, that shows our love and support to area teachers, because it is such a hard time to be a teacher,” Brandt explains. “So, we are offering a ‘Teacher Presale’ on Thursday night during our Private Presale.”

Schedule:

Thursday (No children or strollers on presale night, but baby wearing is allowed) 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. is the Private Presale Night for Consignors & Crew Members 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. is the Teachers Presale

Friday (No children or strollers on presale night, but baby wearing is allowed) 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. is the Public Presale Night Tickets: 4 p.m. – VIP tickets are $20 and includes a JUMBO lucky Duck Re-useable bag and a pass to shop our Half price sale on 10/4 a half hour early 5 p.m. – $10 *100% of the ticket money goes to event Ministry partner- The Vine Haiti.

Saturday (Children and strollers are welcome) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. is general admission

Sunday (Children and strollers are welcome) 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. is general admission Note: many of the items will be half off



The Vine Haiti, a ministry organization based in Fort Wayne, is the beneficiary of the ticket sales from the public presale night, the release said.

“The Vine Haiti brings help, hope and a sustainable future to the people of Haiti, in the name of Jesus Christ. Last fall, Lucky Duck cut them a check for $4550,” the release said.

Another organization that benefits is the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, the release said. The Consignors choose weather to pick up what didn’t sell, or donate it to the Rescue Mission. The Rescue Mission comes after the sale and takes a full truck load of donations.

“The response has been overwhelming. Teachers are so excited to get this special opportunity,” Brandt says.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 500 people will be allowed in at a time. Masks are required for those without a medical condition. Those who are feeling sick, have a cough or a fever are asked to stay home.