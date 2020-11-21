Lt. Governor discusses upcoming budget struggles for new year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch won their re-election bid. While they’re no strangers to running the state of Indiana, this upcoming year will see additional challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic overrun the majority of the past year for the Lt. Governor. She and others worked closely with health officials, the governors, and others.

That work will continue with lawmakers as they head into a new legislative session. On the agenda is the budget.

In an interview with WANE 15, Lt. Governor Crouch describes some the challenges that will face lawmakers in the budget, most due to the pandemic.

Lt. Governor Crouch also reflected on efforts she has worked on during her term. That includes widening of Indiana’s broadband connection in rural areas. See the interview above to learn more.