Loveseats from Humane Fort Wayne’s public art campaign available for auction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A number of loveseats from Humane Fort Wayne’s pubic art campaign will be auctioned off at the 7th Annual Pawject Runway on Oct. 9.

The two dozen loveseats were created as part of a way to raise money for Humane Fort Wayne, in addition to raising awareness about animals. Eight of the 24 loveseats are up for auction.

Bidding will close during the event, Humane Fort Wayne said. Anyone who is interested in purchasing a loveseat do not need to attend the event to bid. Bidding starts at $2,500. The “Buy It Now” price is $10,000.

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne

To bid, you must have a GiveSmart account. To create an account, click here then click the “Register Now” button to create an account. If you have purchased Pawject Runway tickets and already have an account, just sign in to bid.

The shelter said “Daphne and Otto the dog” by Terry Ratliff will be available for Live Auction during PAWJECT RUNWAY ONLY. You must be in attendance to bid on this loveseat.

All proceeds will go into helping pets and people in need through its lifesaving programs.

For more information on the LoveSeats public art project, visit humanefw.org.

For more information about Pawject Runway, or to buy tickets, visit humanefw.org.