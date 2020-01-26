‘Love, Mom and Dad’ presented by Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Hazing has been a problem around the country in college life. Problems include binge drinking, injuries, and even death. Trine University is hosting an event to highlight those issues with special guest speakers.

On Wednesday, January 29th, you’re invited to Love, Mom and Dad. The even will focus on the dangers of hazing and alcohol abuse.

President of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Trine, Rickey Davila and fraternity brother Christopher Schuttler worked to bring speakers directly impacted by the issue.

Jim and Evelyn Piazza and Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver are set to speak at Love, Mom and Dad. Both couples lost a son due to hazing incidents.

Love, Mom and Dad is free an open to the public. The event is being held at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.

