Love Light Shine Bright to light up Lutheran’s Children Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Love Light Shine Bright want you to light up a child’s heart this holiday season.

Thursday night, people will gather for the second year in a row outside Lutheran Children’s Hospital holding flashlights and signing Christmas carols. They’ll do this as young patients watch from inside the hospital.

Organizers say seeing the lights and hearing Christmas songs helps brighten the spirits of children who are in the hospital during the holidays.

“This is just such a special moment between the community and the children and the families that need to see our support for them and really it’s just all these beautiful moments that come together during the evening,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale with Greater Good Fort Wayne.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House on the grounds of Lutheran Hospital. The event is open to everyone who is able to bring a flashlight.