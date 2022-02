FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate the holiday of love at Blackstone Ranch.

The ‘Be My Pony Valentine’ event invites guests to visit with all the sweetheart ponies Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a 30-minute session of fun, including Valentine cards from your favorite pony. Guests are invited to dress up. Treats are provided for kids.

Call the ranch to schedule a ride.