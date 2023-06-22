FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is looking for the most “eggcellent” summer campers who could design mechanisms to keep their eggs from cracking.

“I love seeing all of the creativity. There are so many different ways that you can protect an egg from a fall of a great height like this,” said Steve Clark, Science Central’s marketing director. “Seeing the kids use toilet paper rolls, seeing them use popsicles, grocery bags, I love seeing all of the creativity on display at this event.”

While many of the designs ended with yolk and shells everywhere, there were some Science Central day campers who put together successful designs, and Science Central hopes those campers will compete in their main egg drop event on July 9.

“It’s a good way to get your toes wet in the leadup to our full-blown egg drop,” Clark said.

If you consider yourself an “eggspert” and want to compete in the main egg drop event, you can register on Science Central’s website.