FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Adams Radio Group is welcoming back a local personality to one of its stations.

LOUD 103.3 will debut “The Big Kess and Snacks Show” at 6 a.m. on Monday, September 25.

“I’m overly excited to be back on the radio. Radio was my home for 15 years, I love Fort Wayne, and I’m ready to bring local radio back to LOUD 103.3,” said Big Kess, also known as “The Voice of the City.”

Big Kess will be joined in the morning by Kam “Snacks” Coleman, a local stand-up comedian and social media star with nearly 500,000 followers on Tik-Tok.

“Being on the radio has been a dream of mine since childhood, now it’s here and I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to represent my city,” said Snacks.

“I am thrilled to have Big Kess back in the Adams Radio Group family.” said Adams Operations Manager JJ Fabini. “Our city has missed having Big Kess on the radio, and I’m excited for everyone to hear how great Kess and Snacks sound together. They are the best of friends, humble family men, and laugh out loud funny. Their connection with the audience will be immediate and long-lasting”.