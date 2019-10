FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone is holding a lottery ticket worth an estimated $440,000. The CA$H 5 ticket was sold at the Lassus Handy Dandy located at 5917 Lima Road.

The winning numbers of 1, 21, 26, 29, 32 were drawn Thursday evening.

Earlier this month a Hoosier Lotto ticket worth more than $5 million was sold at a Fort Wayne Meijer store. The winner of that ticket has not been announced.