AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The place to go to buy lottery tickets in 2023 has been Auburn, Indiana.

In the month of January, there were seven winners in the city of Auburn with at least $1,000 in prize money.

That includes a $20,000 winner at a Kroger, and a $1,007,800 winner with multiple claimants sold at the Auburn Fuel Mart. There was a $3,000 prize winner with multiple claimants sold at the Fuel Mart on the same day as the million dollar winner.

Is Auburn the lucky spot to play the lottery?

“Well, we just sold the million dollar winner, but Auburn has been selling a lot of winners lately. So, I’m not sure what’s going on, but that’s pretty awesome,” Darcie McCray, the manager of Fuel Mart, said.

WANE 15 asked several residents if they feel Auburn is lucky. Everyone we asked had heard about all the winners in the city in the last month.

“Right now, yeah. I’m sure towns will skip through and whatnot,” Patrick O’Brien said.

“I think so. I think that Auburn is a wonderful place to be. I recently moved here, so I’m looking for plenty of luck,” Christiana Mercier said.

After being interviewed, Mercier went inside looking for luck and bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets.

There hasn’t been a Powerball winner in 2023. The jackpot is now at $653 million with a $350.5 million cash option.

Mercier said she would pay off all her student loans if she were to win.

After January, the question now becomes: is there any more luck left in Auburn?