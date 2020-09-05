Loss of ACD Fest will hurt economically, but Auburn business community has strong draw

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Labor Day weekend typically brings big business to the city of Auburn but that may not be the case this year after the pandemic blocks major festivals.

Each Labor Day weekend, Auburn plays host to the Auburn Car Auction and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The events combined bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the auction to scale back attendance to bidders only and led to the cancellation of the festival.

Museum Executive Director and CEO Brandon Anderson said without the festival, it is a strange Labor Day weekend at the museum.

“This year, it’s very different that we’re not fully crowded, we don’t have lots of events going on, that we don’t have vehicles out and about, that we don’t have gatherings with our friends,” said Anderson. “It’s surreal. There have been some people who have come here since really the 1950s, every single year paying homage to the Auburns Cords, and Dusenbergs and preserving those and being here this year, it’s just very different for us.”

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum has seen between 50 and 60 percent of foot traffic compared to this time last year. Anderson said it is a good level compared to other museums around the country. He expects to see attendance rise this weekend, but said the loss of the festival will be a hit to the local economy.

“It is a major economic engine that helps some organizations actually fuel their bottom line and be able to stay open through the entire year,” said Anderson.

Downtown Auburn Business Association President Mike Littlejohn said the changes are disappointing. He expects hotels, restaurants, and boutiques will be affected the most, but despite the circumstances, he said Auburn’s business community is focusing on what they have rather than what they’re missing.

“Whether it’s extended hours, or specials on merchandise, or both, but doing what they can to make sure that they salvage some of the weekend.”

Littlejohn expects to still see a busy downtown for Labor Day weekend based on the crowd it draws on a standard Friday night.

“The eateries do a great job of attracting out of town people every single weekend,” said Littlejohn. “Will the numbers be the same? Obviously not, but I think we’re still going to have good traffic because I think people still enjoy coming to Auburn.”

Profits may not be as high as pre-pandemic Labor Day weekends but he does not believe it will be a breaking point for downtown businesses but that given the last few months of 2020, a weekend of big crowds would have most likely helped most business owners.

“I don’t think that one weekend will make that much of a difference in your total yearly take-in but we are in a pandemic so it’s hard to say,” said Littlejohn. “Every little bit, obviously, you depend on and so, yeah, a weekend that’s strong can put a dent in some of the businesses.

As for the museum, they are hoping to draw some of those car enthusiasts in with a one-in-a-lifetime exhibit, called “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America’s Finest Motorcar “, features eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines that have never been seen together.

“This is one of the most unique gatherings that we’ve had,” said Anderson. “Any major Concours across the country, whether you think of Pebble Beach or Boca Raton, would absolutely love to have an exhibit like this and these vehicles on display. They’ve never been seen together before and with the uniqueness of these cars they could possibly never be seen together again.”

The vehicles on display include: