Lopshire Flowers, DeBrand, and The Hallmark Store offer last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In need of a last minute Valentine’s Day gift this Sunday? Look no further!

Lopshire Flowers on Maplecrest Road is still sending out flower arrangements to loved ones all across the city.

The owner’s daughter, Jeana Wene, said that this year has been particularly busy as people are sending out flowers instead of delivering them in person due to the pandemic.

The Hallmark Store, in various locations in Fort Wayne, are also open and offering limited last minute gifts.

All DeBrand’s locations are open until 9 p.m.