‘Loop the Fort’ during motorcyclists’ annual mental health awareness ride

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday is an opportunity for the community to give back while enjoying the summer breeze and a bike ride.

‘Loop the Fort to show support’ with United Motorcycle Enthusiasts and raise awareness for bullying and suicide prevention during the organization’s 6th annual bike ride.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne on Illinois Road. Pricing is $15 per bike and $5 for each passenger.

United Motorcycle Enthusiasts are passionate about more than just bikes– the organization has many community events throughout the year to support various causes and charities.

All bikes are welcome for the I-69 and I-469 takeover, which will begin directly after registration ends at 12 p.m.

The first stop will be at 469 Sports & Spirits in New Haven, and the last stop will circle back to Harley Davidson.

All proceeds from the ride will go to the UME General Charity Fund.