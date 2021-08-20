Looking to improve your social media game? A new business can help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new business that is the first of its kind in Fort Wayne is now open and looking to offer creative and unique looks for photo content.

Nofltr Selfie Studio is located in Jefferson Pointe and is heading into its fourth weekend open for customers. Each booth is set up different and unique for a DIY photography experience. Photographers and videographers are welcome as well. Since opening, photographers have utilized the space and multiple music videos have been filmed on location. This is the first selfie studio in the state of Indiana.

Business owner Rachel Shepherd says, “I just thought the city needed something new. You have to travel out of the state to get to anything like this. I spend a lot of time looking at other studios to see what people enjoy and I like to put my own creative twist on it, we have some unique content here.”

The booths are redecorated and redesigned every 2-3 months. Ticket prices vary by age. Private events are also welcomed.

The studio is closed Monday – Wednesday. Hours of operation are:

Thursday – 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.