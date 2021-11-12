Looking to run for office? Legacy-minded private equity firm helps future candidates learn the ropes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Have you ever thought about running for office but didn’t know where to start? Ambassador Enterprises Institute for Civic Engagement could be a good place to start.

The non-partisan sessions are designed to help future leaders learn about local and state government as well as how to run a campaign. The students are nominated by local officials from the 11 counties in northeast Indiana. This current class includes 10 students.

“The individuals that I’ve been able to meet, they’re fantastic. They’re individuals that believe in the communities that they serve. They are working in every different capacity, whether it’s a citizen volunteering, individuals that are actually candidates that have gone out and said, ‘You know what, I know I can make a difference in this community.’ And we’re here to have that background and that support so that we can do a good job,” said Nicki Venable, participant and Whitley County District Commissioner (District 2) candidate.

Participants have completed three out of the four days which discuss municipal and county government, state and school boards, media, campaign training and more. The class will end with a trip to the statehouse in January for their graduation.

“We’re coming up to the point where we’re getting ready to graduate from this. To take everything that we’ve learned from each other, and I want to make sure that we continue the connections that we’ve met through this Ambassador experience and to then carry that on to help each other in each county that we work in,” said Mitch McKinney, participant and Republican candidate for Allen County Sheriff.

The next group of students will begin in summer of 2022.

For more information, visit the institutes’ website.