Looking hazy outside? That’s actually smoke.

Skies are hazy overhead through midday Friday due to smoke that has overspread the area. The smoke is a result of ongoing wildfires in northwest Canada. A strong northwesterly jet stream has transported the smoke to the Great Lakes region.

The smoke can be seen on visible satellite imagery. The layer of smoke has moved as far south as central Illinois and central Indiana as of midday Friday.

Expect to keep conditions hazy for the rest of the day and into the start of the weekend. A storm system is tracking towards the area for the upcoming weekend and it will remove the smoke for the time being.

Visible Satellite Imagery is from the College of DuPage Satellite Viewer.



More smoke overhead may be possible if the wildfires continue to rage and a favorable upper air pattern sets up.

For now, the people Fort Wayne are enjoying a nice Friday after a wild week of weather across the region. A layer of smoke will be sure to not put a damper on things!