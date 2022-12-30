FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many homebuyers were discouraged by the market in 2022.

It was a year characterized by high-interest rates.

“Unprecedented swings in interests rates to go from January of 2022, below 3% to over 7% at one point,” said Sam Hartman, a realtor with Coldwell Banker. “Anytime there is that drastic change and that much uncertainty for consumers, it’s going to put them in a difficult spot.”

The housing market also suffered from high demand.

“A lot of people wanted to move up or move into a first home or their dream home,” said Rick Shephard, a realtor with Mike Thomas Associates.

While nobody has a crystal ball, some realtors in Fort Wayne think interest rates will fall come 2023.

“We have been told that by the end of the 3rd quarter (of 2023) they could be low 5%, or high 4% again,” Shephard said.

“All indications and projections are saying that we’re seeing the inflationary pressure start to ease, which is what the rising interests rates are trying to control,” Hartman said.

Falling interest rates in the latter half of 2023 would make the market more appetizing for buyers, but it would also increase demand again.

“Buyers will come back to the market as interests start to settle down,” Hartman said.

On top of settling interest rates and increasing demand, millennials aging could play a part as well.

“The Millennial generation, the largest generation, now aging into their prime earning years, prime homebuying years, their growing families, this large generation is sitting there in the wings to buy a house,” Hartman said.

Hartman even says millennials starting to venture into the housing market could keep demand high into 2024.

To combat that, homebuilders are attempting to increase inventory, which Hartman thinks will be good for buyers in the short term.

“One of the trends with rising inventory is that buyers are getting more options for homes and they’re not selling as quickly, that’s great news for buyers,” Hartman said. “But inventory does still remain low, so it still is a seller’s market.”

Shephard also encourages buyers in this market to pursue a house.

“Don’t be afraid of the interest rate right now. You can always refinance next year when interest rates come back down,” Shephard said.