Looking for something to do with Mom? Here are some Mother’s Day events

If you’re still planning the perfect celebration for your Mom this Mother’s Day, here are a few events you can take her too throughout Fort Wayne.
Mother’s Day, Conner’s Kitchen
- 1150 S Harrison Street
- 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- All mothers receive a complimentary Bellini or a “MOMmosa”, 3 Chocolate covered strawberries and a flower.
Reservations required
Mother’s Day Brunch & Dinner Service, Chops Steaks and Seafood
- 6421 W Jefferson Blvd
- Brunch: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m
- Dinner: 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Annual Mother’s Day Brunch, Courtyard by Marriott Fort Wayne Downtown at Grand Wayne Convention Center
- 1150 South Harrison Street
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- All Mother’s will receive a Fresh Flower, Mimosa and Shrimp Cocktail
- Call 490-3629 to make your reservations now!
Mother’s Day Brunch, Clyde Club Room
- 1806 Bluffton Road
- 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
- Celebrate Mother’s Day at our ‘Sunday Brunch Session’ featuring the Alicia Pyle Trio at The Club Room.
- Meal choices ranging from yogurt, muffins, or bagels to breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles, avocado toast, and more.
- Cocktails will also be available.
- After the meal, take your drinks and enjoy a performance by the the Alicia Pyle Trio, Northeast Indiana’s premier rhythm & blues band.
- $28 per person
- Make a reservation – (260) 407-8530
Mother’s Day Brunch, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
- 3411 Sherman Blvd.
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The menu will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, waffles with whipped cream and berries, carved ham, fresh fruit salad, assorted muffins and Danish, fresh veggies with red pepper humus, oven roasted potatoes and beverages.
- Tickets are $19.99, includes 4 tokens for rides and animal experiences.
Mother’s Day Brunch, Bill’s Smokehouse
- 305 E Washington Center Road
- 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Adults $27.95
- Seniors $25.95
- Children 5-12 $15.95
- 4 and under Free
- Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar $9.95
- For reservations call 260-484-0411
Mother’s Day Celebration, The Stand “Coneys & Ice Cream”
- 5200 Bluffton Road
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m
- Each mom gets a free medium sundae
- Fort Wayne
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Free trolleys that connect the events, restaurants, shops, and activities, allowing families to explore each local shop,
- Store Guide
Cheers to Mom – Mother’s Day at Two-EE’s Winery
- 6808 N US Highway 24 E, Huntington, IN
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Enjoy wine, live music from West Central Quartet and tasty food from Bravas, Head2Hock, Mercadito Taqueria and Purple Mountain Cheesecakes and Desserts
- Seating is limited – it’s encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the amphitheater.
- The winery is open to all ages.
Mother’s Day Brunch, Country Heritage Winery
- 185 County Road 68, LaOtto, Indiana
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Brunch will include Quiche, Sausage Links, Creamy Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad, & Pastry.
- Each ticket also includes a drink choice of a CH Mimosa, glass of CH Wine, or a non-alcoholic Mimosa.
- Music will also be played during brunch.
- $30 each
Mother’s Day Dinner, Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- 2898 E Dupont Road
- 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.