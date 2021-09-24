Looking for some Fall fun? Check out these 10 places around NE Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall is in full swing around northeast Indiana, which means you can check out pumpkin patches, apple orchards or even get lost in a corn maze around the area.

With several farmers already opening up their fall festivities, Visit Fort Wayne has shared their list of the best places to visit during the season.

Advanced Tree Technology

The New Haven-based tree nursery hosts a “You Pick Apple Orchard” that is fun for the whole family! The orchard is open seven days a week:

Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Amazing Fall Fun

The 2021 Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in Waterloo will feature and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

Amazing Fall Fun plans to deliver the ultimate fall experience for families in northeast Indiana. Guests can check out attractions like a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a giant jumping pillow, a straw mountain and plenty of other games and activities.

This year, the Waterloo farm has crafted a special Pokemon-themed maze to celebrate the game’s 25th anniversary.

Ambrosia Orchard

Ambrosia Orchard is a 12-acre apple orchard and farm winery based in southeast Allen County. Along with apple-picking, guests can sample meads, apple ciders and other

Cedar Creek Produce

Cedar Creek Produce in Leo is fully decorated for fall, as shown Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

This small farm based in Leo is a family-run business offering fresh produce like strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Cook’s Orchard

Since 1977, Cook’s Orchard has offered fresh fruits and preserves for those around Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. The farm recently announced that gala apples and pears are now ready to be picked.

J&L Pickin’ Patch

The small farm on Fort Wayne’s southwest side has just opened their fall market for the season. According to the farm’s Facebook page, J&L will offer pumpkins, gourds, flowers and more!

Kuehnert Dairy Farm

One of northeast Indiana’s most popular farms has already started their annual Fall festival. Guests can meet the farm’s cows, play around on straw mountain, and do so much more!

The farm is also touting their unique corn maze which has a new theme every year. This year, the maze pays tribute to the family’s patriarch.

Kurtz Produce

Looking for your pumpkins ahead of Halloween? Stop by this pumpkin patch in New Haven throughout the Fall. Along with pumpkins, Kurtz Produce offers other gourds, and guests can check out the venue’s corn maze starting in October!

Hilger Family Farm

This farm in western Fort Wayne opens their Fall festival on Saturday! Guests can find their next Jack-o-lantern in time for Halloween, go on a hay ride, check out a petting zoo and do so much more!

Ridenour Acres

Ridenour Acres is a corn patch and activity spot that is perfect for families. Kids can check out the farm’s 11-acre corn maze, a hayride and even a combine playground! Check out the group’s Facebook page for more information.