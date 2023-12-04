COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE)— Officials in Whitley County are considering if an additional fire protection territory is right for their community to help spread resources without spreading them too thin.

A fire protection territory is different from a district. A district utilizes a board of county officials, while a territory consists of a board of officials from the township or city being served.

The hope is to alleviate some stress on existing fire departments in the county by adding another.

According to Columbia Township Trustee, Matt Minier, the main issue right now across Whitley County is the lack of personnel, especially since all but one of the county’s departments are fully staffed by volunteers.

“What used to take maybe one or two fire stations to go out and handle an emergency, now takes multiple stations,” Minier said. “Not because there’s any less trucks available. But because there’s fewer people on those trucks to do the work.”

To understand how to best provide better fire protection coverage in the county, a study has been launched. That study will take into account the population, how it has changed over time, and where the most calls come from. The study is expected to be completed by late spring of 2024.

Based on the results, officials will decide if the county does need that extra fire protection territory.

If it is decided it is needed, there will be public hearings before that new territory can be formed.

Although the public should be engaged in conversation about it starting now, Minier said.