Looking for a place to recycle your live Christmas tree? Here are the locations

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is inviting Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees for free.

The live Christmas tree recycling program will except trees from December 26th, 2021 through January 15th, 2022.

Here are the 6 locations:

Fort Wayne Bio-Solids Handling Facility- 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

North Highway Department Building- 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Metea County Park- 8401 Union Chapel Road Open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

Little River Wetlands Project-5000 Smith Road Monday-Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed New Year’s Day)

New Haven Utility Shop- 2201 Summit Street, New Haven Open Daily from dawn to dusk.

Monroeville Water Works Department- 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville Open daily from dawn to dusk.



Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags prior to recycling.