Looking for a Mother’s Day activity? Downtown Fort Wayne’s got you covered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s Mother’s Day weekend and downtown Fort Wayne is offering a wide variety of ways to celebrate.

“There’s so much to do for moms and it’s all free,” said Crissy Moloney, the Stakeholder Services Manager for the Downtown Improvement District. “You can come downtown and shop and dine there are specials at several different locations.”

Participating stores will give shoppers tickets after they make a purchase. Those tickets can be redeemed at Visit Fort Wayne’s Shop, Spin and Win wheel. Over $500 in prizes will be given away, including gift cards and free food vouchers.

“We have fun little goofy stuff from Stoners [FunStore,] which is always a really fun toy and magic shop downtown, there’s just all kinds of great Fort Wayne swag that you can win,” said Moloney.

Some of the participating stores include Cottage Flowers, The Find, House to Home and Rudy’s Shop. The full list can be found here.

On Saturday afternoon, the Porch off Calhoun will have live music, princesses Ariel and Belle and a photobooth until 3 p.m.

Moloney emphasized the importance of shopping local this holiday weekend.

“These businesses are just the personality of our community. It’s just what gives Fort Wayne that special something,” said Moloney. “We want that to continue for years to come. So if we can shop local, and spend our money in these establishments wow we’re getting things for mom, it’s a win win for everyone.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Porch off Calhoun will have live music, princesses Ariel and Belle and a photobooth until 3 p.m.

Numerous Downtown restaurants will also offer Mother’s Day Weekend discounts on Sunday as well. Moloney encourages anyone planning on dining out to make a reservation.

The full list of dining options can be found here.