FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne may seem a little brighter these days, thanks to some colorfully decorated storefronts.

Several local shops competed in a window decorating contest to commemorate the changing seasons, and the winners were announced Thursday.

The Peoples’ Choice Award goes to Citilink. The design features a flower with some local spots you can take the bus to, and says, “Your day will bloom brighter when you ride with Citilink”.

Downtown Fort Wayne also announced three winners each for the most thematic and most “Instagrammable” windows.

Most Thematic:

Poptique Gourmet Popcorn Visit Fort Wayne Sharon’s Victorian House of Gifts

Most Instagrammable:

Poptique Gourmet Popcorn Citilink Blush Bridal & Beauty Boutique

Visit the website to see all of this year’s contenders.