FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The History Center has officially opened its doors for the 2023 Gingerbread Festival.

Visitors can get a sneak peek ahead of the festival during Night of Lights where visitors can see this year’s creations from 3 to 9 p.m. with admission only $4 per person.

After that, the gingerbread season begins on Nov. 24 and goes until Dec. 17. Admission is $7 for adults ages 18-64, $5 for seniors ages 65+ and youth ages 3-17, and free to children ages 2 and under. The History Center will extend its hours during the Festival of Gingerbread to allow visitors more time to view the holiday creations.

The History Center is located at 302 E Berry Street.

Check out below some of this year’s gingerbread creations!