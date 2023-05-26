FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is now home to one of the country’s largest Red Panda habitats.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Red Panda Ridge is opening to the public Saturday when the zoo opens for the day at 9 a.m. Zoo members can explore the exhibit starting Friday. It’s one of the largest Red Panda habitats in U.S. zoos, according to the release.

The exhibit is the first in the zoo’s reimagined Asian Trek area, which is also home to a Chinese muntjac deer named Zoji, and five Asian birds including a white-eared pheasant, Gretel; Victoria crowned pigeons, Penn and Teller; and a pair of red-billed blue magpies, Jingwei and Dallas.