FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all dog lovers! Saturday and Sunday head to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to see all the well-behaved pooches and their owners as they participate in the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show.

In the dog show more than 150 different breeds are registered to participate in various events. Saturday and Sunday will feature the obedience and rally competitions with a “Best in Show” competition held at the end of each day’s judging.

Some other show events include;

canine good citizen tests

canine eye clinic evaluation

junior handler seminars,

owner-handler series

best puppy

best veteran competitions

and more!

Vendors from all areas will be displaying dog-related items including jewelry, clothing, books, medical supplies, leather goods, grooming supplies and various gift items. The show will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday. Admission is free, but spectators are asked to bring a dog food item, which will be donated to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

Check out some of the furry fun in the photos below!