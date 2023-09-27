ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, IU Health offered a personal tour inside its newest medical office building in northeast Indiana.

Located at 10101 Ernst Road near Lower Huntington Road and Interstate 69, IU Health Fort Wayne Southwest Medical Office Building is a 55,000-square-foot facility that offers primary doctors, advanced imaging, cardiology, orthopedics and general surgery.

Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Northeast Region, said the response to the facility so far has been “overwhelming.”

IU Health Fort Wayne Southwest Medical Office Building

Bauer also said the newest facility is a sign of IU Health’s growth in recent years.

“We’ve grown from one patient in 2018 to over 30,000 patients right now who are seeking care with IU Health in Fort Wayne,” Bauer said.

Although the facility has been seeing patients since February, Bauer said IU Health wanted to get settled into the new building before inviting the community to tour its halls.

Bauer said he hopes to see IU Health continue to grow and add new facilities in northeast Indiana.