HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A popular Huntington pizzeria is one step closer to reopening its doors after a fire destroyed the building last year.

Austen Dettling, the owner of Pizza Junction, told WANE 15 he hopes to reopen by late spring or early summer. The restaurant- which was housed in a historic train depot- burned in May 2022 due to spontaneous combustion.

Dettling said local contractors have been making progress on the rebuild. The pizzeria was gutted down to its framing, the roof was removed and rebuilt, new plumbing and electrical are up and running, and drywall is being finished with tile work ahead. After that, the work continues to rebuild the kitchen and dining room.