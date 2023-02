FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heavy rains are moving through northeast Indiana, causing high waters and flooding around local neighborhoods and city streets.

The video above, shared by Gregory Crawford, shows flooding in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood at the intersection of Chaddsford Drive and Berwyn Lane.

High waters in a Harlan neighborhood (Bobbie Huffman)

Flooded areas of a south Fort Wayne neighborhood near the intersection of Chaddsford Drive and Berwyn Lane. (Gregory Crawford)

A neighborhood street in Harlan showed a similar scene.

Another video shows the storm in Angola.

