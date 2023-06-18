HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Today, you and your little one can join DNR officers, firefighters, and Smokey the Bear to search for teddy bears. It’s all part of the Huntington County Izaak Walton League Teddy Bear Hunt.

Keith Halper with the league stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Huntington Izaak Walton League Teddy Bear Hunt runs from 1 until 5 p.m. this afternoon (Sunday, June 18.) The Huntington Izaak Walton League is located at 470 Hauenstein Road in Huntington. A $5 “hunting pass” includes a license to adopt a teddy bear, a meal, bear-themed coloring pages, a bounce house, face painting, and entry to the bear crawl contest. You can click here to learn more.