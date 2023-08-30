FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Fort4Fitness revealed the designs for the shirts and medals that will be used for the 16th annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Each shirt color corresponds to one of the events and includes a gray option along with three different shades of blue, and each shirt features the phrase “Run The Fort.”

Fort4Fitness offers four different races: the half marathon, the 4 mile, the 10K, and the Triple Crown.

The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, in downtown Fort Wayne.