FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ted Linn, who led WANE 15 for 16 years as news director, will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association this week announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class, which will be formally inducted Oct. 5.

Linn joins Bob & Tom Show co-host and news director Kristi Lee, Indianapolis station creative services director Peggy McClelland and Indianapolis news anchor John Stehr as inductees. Sportscaster and NBA player Jerry Harkness and station manager Tom Severino will be posthumously honored.

Linn retired from WANE 15 in September 2020 after 43 years in the news industry. As news director, Linn led WANE 15 to the leading spot in the market and a number of IBA Spectrum Awards, two Regional Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Before he came to WANE 15, Linn worked for WISH in Indianapolis, WLFI in Lafayette, and WKEF in Dayton.