Longtime teacher, Marine Corps veteran remembered with Veterans Day plaque dedication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A longtime teacher and Marine Corps veteran who taught the lessons he learned during his Vietnam War service was celebrated on Veterans Day. A plaque was dedicated to Ronald Holmes in the halls of South Side High School Wednesday morning.

Holmes taught U.S. History for nearly 30 years after serving in the Marines for 26 years. While he passed away in 2018, he was honored with the plaque that was displayed near the school’s Vietnam War memorial.

“We’ve been around almost 100 years and we have some legends and Mr. Holmes has always been on that list, but now it’s official,” South Side teacher Susan Thomas said during the presentation.

Holmes stressed developing attributes, like character, in his students. In one example shared by students who passed through his classroom door in three decades, he asked what the person would do when found at a red light in the middle of the night with nobody around.

“His [International Baccalaureate] classes always did an essay on apathy and indifference,” former student and current teacher Thomas Sheppard added. “He pushed us and pressed us on that because it’s very easy to say it, but it’s very different to actually go and do it.”

The Purple Heart recipient was also known as a basketball coach at Concordia High School and at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. According to his obituary, other awards earned by Holmes included: Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation. Other medals and commendations were, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Certificate of Commendation, Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Mast, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Certificate of Achievement, Certificate of Congratulations, M-14 (Rifle)(Expert), and .45 (Pistol)(Sharp Shooter).

Signs in his South Side classroom still display his lessons while his grandchildren still follow his lead.

“Those morals and things he expected out of us we expect out of our own kids,” Holmes’s son Terry Holmes told WANE 15. “The military meant a whole lot to him. Being in the Marines was huge for him.”

“Everything they instill in you, they teach you, the opportunities they give you are amazing and it’s not like anything that you are able to experience in the world so when he left out, he was still passing along the traditions and things that he learned in the Marine Corps,” Marine Corps Sgt. Tatyana Gloster explained.