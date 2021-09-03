Longtime Crooked Lake marina sold to investment group

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Casey’s Cove Marina, a family-owned boat and motor sales business, will close their location at Crooked Lake at the end of October after the property was sold to an investment group.

Owner Pat Casey announced the move in a Facebook post on Thursday. According to Casey, the transaction to the investment group will be official after Oct. 31. He did not specify what will become of the Crooked Lake property after Nov. 1.

Casey cited recent health concerns as a reason that led to the decision to sell the Crooked Lake property.

“Please know this was not an easy decision for (my wife) and I,” Casey said. “Over the many years we have considered Crooked Lake as our home as well as so many of you as our family.”

Casey also shared in the video that the business will re-open at a new location on Orland Road no later than January 2022. Until the new location opens, Casey’s Cove will work remotely and by appointment early.

Casey’s Cove Marina has operated at their Crooked Lake location since 1991, serving customers throughout northeast Indiana over the last 30 years to offer boats, rentals and other related services.