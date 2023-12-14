FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday that Nancy Townsend will retire as director of the Community Development Division effective February 2, 2024.

According to a news release issued by Fort Wayne, Townsend has served in that role since September 2020. Townsend has been involved with key projects including riverfront development, The Riverfront at Promenade Park and The Lofts at Headwaters Park public-private partnerships, The Bradley, The Landing, The Pearl, Ash Skyline Plaza, The Ashberry, The Pontiac Street Market, public art, urban trail, Village Premier mixed-use development and Roosevelt Reserves market rate housing development, both in southeast Fort Wayne, McKinnie Commons, and More Brewing on the North River property.



From 2016-2020, Townsend served as director of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. Prior to leading redevelopment efforts, Townsend was City Utilities’ Manager of Development Services, which partners with the private sector to promote growth and development through the expansion of utility services. In addition, she served as a Senior Planner and Community Development Specialist in the Community Development Division.



Townsend’s longstanding commitment to the City extends back to 1990, showcasing an extensive and impactful tenure in public service.



“Nancy is going to be missed. She’s an effective leader and has been part of several unique and exciting initiatives that have positioned our community for current and future success,” said Mayor Henry. “I’ve always appreciated and admired Nancy’s work ethic, her unwavering commitment to detail and seeing projects through, and her desire to want what’s best for residents and neighborhoods.”



“I’ve truly treasured my time in public service,” said Townsend. “I want to thank Mayor Henry, my staff, and all of the business and neighborhood leaders who’ve made my experience in local government one that I’ll never forget. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next as I want to continue to make a positive difference in the community and region.”



