Long-term care reform needed, according to state officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has proposed significant reforms to the state’s long-term care system.

Changes are needed as several metrics point out Indiana is behind in providing quality care to an aging Hoosier population. Indiana is ranked 44th in AARP’s long-term services and support scorecard, which measures a state’s performance in providing care for people with long-term conditions, disabilities or frailty.

Last last week, FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan and Chief Medical Officer Dan Rusyniak introduced four ways to address the lag in long-term care. The changes are meant to provide better access for Hoosiers who wish to age in a home- or community-based setting, rather than a nursing home.

Two proposed changes, the plan to move long-term services and supports into a managed model, and the idea to link provider payments to member outcomes, would likely impact local long-term care centers the most.

Under a managed model, a gatekeeper is in place to direct patients towards home-based or institutional care systems.



“Instead of having the individual people, or the son, or the individual have to try to figure out which service [they need], they have one number they could call, potentially, who understands the system, understands the different parts of it and then direct them to the help they need,” Rusyniak explained during the press conference.

Indiana legislators, however, placed a moratorium on a managed care system that is supposed to expire at the end of 2021. Sullivan and Rusyniak are hopeful the Indiana General Assembly will not extend that moratorium.

The Indiana Health Care Association released a statement following the press conference, urging caution with introducing a managed care system to a “very fragile and vulnerable population.”

WANE 15 has also reached out to various long-term care centers for comment on the FSSA’s proposed changes, but have not received any at this time.