Location released for Elizabeth Warren town hall in Fort Wayne

MSNBC will hold a town hall event with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D) scheduled for Fort Wayne on Wednesday, June 5.

The cable news network tweeted the event Wednesday night.

It will be held at Ceruti’s Bergstaff Place on E. Washington Blvd. from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Warren is expected to discuss her policy plans affecting working families, including jobs and the future of American manufacturing, student debt, housing and her “Ultra-Millionaire Tax.”

The network pushed viewers to Eventbrite for the free tickets. In about 30 minutes, the website said the event was sold out.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats and to allow time for security. Those who arrive after the start of the event may not be admitted.

Parking is available onsite on a first come, first served basis.

Warren currently serves as U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.

The town hall will take place on the network’s All In, hosted by Chris Hayes.