Local WWII veterans share their D-Day stories Video

Thursday, June 6th marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the largest invasion by air, land and sea in history.

D-Day became credited to changing the course of World War II. Two years after D-Day, Nazi Germany surrendered to the allies.

A Fort Wayne man was on the beaches of Normandy, 75 years ago. Al Edwards served in the U.S. Army. He was aboard a Rhino ferry with the 111th Seabees Crew.

Al says he thought he would die that day. WANE 15 sat down with Al, as he reflected about the D-Day Anniversary.

