Local WWII veterans share their D-Day stories

Thursday, June 6th marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the largest invasion by air, land and sea in history.

Local Hoosiers are among those who stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

A Fort Wayne man was on the beaches of Normandy, 75 years ago. Al Edwards served in the U.S. Army. He was aboard a Rhino ferry with the 111th Seabees Crew.

“Went in when I was 18, when out when I was 22. I was 19 about the time,” says Al.

He detailed what he saw 75 years ago.

“They had thousands of ships over there, you could use them for stepping stones. You could go across that channel, and almost walk across.”

WANE 15 asked Al if he realized this day would change the course of WWII.

He said, “Yes. I thought I was going to get killed, I really did. It was terrible. You know, I came so close. IF you’re standing here, and here’s part of this protection you’ve got, and there’s this bullet hole right there, your life is saved by six inches.”

He survived D-Day and the remaining years he served in the navy.

“I’ve had an enjoyable life. I’m glad I got to serve my country. I’m sorry I had to see so many people die, but I didn’t ask to go to war.”

Al wishes he could go back to Normandy to do one thing.

“I would like to go back, and just be there. I’d like to kneel, and say a prayer, by myself, and say, I sit and think, “You are the real heroes, you’re here to stay.”

Al is a poet, you can hear his untitled poem below.

Kendallville native, Gene Cogan, served in the 29th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. He was the first scout, which means he was the first of the ship when it landed on Omaha Beach.

Cogan says originally his infantry was supposed to be at the beach the day before; however, choppy waters on the English Channel did not make that possible.

He says his captain told the infantrymen to write a letter home, because this may be the last letter they write. Cogan says he wasn’t afraid of dying, because he had a job to do.

Days after landing on Normandy, Cogan was shot twice. He described to WANE 15 how he went in and out of consciousness, before receiving aide two days later.

When asked how he survived it all, “I’ve asked myself that question, many times, and I don’t have an answer, I fantasized maybe a little bit, and say, “I was supposed to do something with my life.” And I think I did, I became a teacher and a principal.”

Cogan and Edwards’s stories are outlined in local author, Kayleen Reusser’s books. Click here to learn more.