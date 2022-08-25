Sesame Street books spark a child’s imagination, teach social-emotional skills and stimulate curiosity with colorful characters and storylines.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”

Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”

“All He Knew” is a novel in verse inspired by true events surrounding a young deaf boy during World War II, the sister who loves him and the conscientious objector who helps him.

Frost was born in Brookings, South Dakota and has lived in Fort Wayne since 1991.

The awards are supported by Glick Philanthropies and powered by Indiana Humanities.

“This year’s cohort of Indiana Authors Award winner demonstrates the incredible depth and innovation in the state’s community of writers,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We are honored to partner with Glick Philanthropies to highlight the breadth and quality of works being written in Indiana.”

The Indiana Authors Awards are conferred every other year, and honorees have the opportunity to participate in an annual statewide speaker program and connect with readers, teachers and students.

Each winner received $5,000, a hand-crafted award and the opportunity to make a $500 donation to an Indiana library of their choice.